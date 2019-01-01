QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
4K/246.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 3.02
Mkt Cap
12.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trevi Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trevi Therapeutics's (TRVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) was reported by Needham on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting TRVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1532.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)?

A

The stock price for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) is $0.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trevi Therapeutics.

Q

When is Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) reporting earnings?

A

Trevi Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trevi Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) operate in?

A

Trevi Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.