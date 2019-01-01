QQQ
Range
144.02 - 147.55
Vol / Avg.
760.1K/583.8K
Div / Yield
1.28/0.88%
52 Wk
105.62 - 163.79
Mkt Cap
28.1B
Payout Ratio
31.11
Open
144.88
P/E
40.21
EPS
0.87
Shares
191.2M
Outstanding
Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital. The company holds a portfolio of assets, diversified by commodity, revenue type, and stage of a project, primarily located in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Franco-Nevada Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franco-Nevada (FNV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franco-Nevada's (FNV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franco-Nevada.

Q

What is the target price for Franco-Nevada (FNV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) was reported by Barclays on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting FNV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -25.08% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Franco-Nevada (FNV)?

A

The stock price for Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) is $146.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franco-Nevada (FNV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Franco-Nevada (FNV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) reporting earnings?

A

Franco-Nevada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Franco-Nevada (FNV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franco-Nevada.

Q

What sector and industry does Franco-Nevada (FNV) operate in?

A

Franco-Nevada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.