Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company runs eight colleges and universities that specialize in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. DeVry Education Group has over 90 campuses as well as online courses that offer associate, bachelor, and postgraduate degrees. Enrollment in its business colleges represents almost half of overall student enrollment, followed by technology and healthcare. The company derives the majority of its revenue from student enrollment fees using federal financial aid programs such as Pell Fund grants.