QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.37 - 21
Vol / Avg.
693.7K/435K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.27 - 41.81
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.64
P/E
53.76
EPS
0.36
Shares
49.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 1:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 10:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:21PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company runs eight colleges and universities that specialize in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. DeVry Education Group has over 90 campuses as well as online courses that offer associate, bachelor, and postgraduate degrees. Enrollment in its business colleges represents almost half of overall student enrollment, followed by technology and healthcare. The company derives the majority of its revenue from student enrollment fees using federal financial aid programs such as Pell Fund grants.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9600.750 -0.2100
REV419.410M371.198M-48.212M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adtalem Glb Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adtalem Glb Education (ATGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adtalem Glb Education's (ATGE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adtalem Glb Education (ATGE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) was reported by Baird on May 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ATGE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adtalem Glb Education (ATGE)?

A

The stock price for Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) is $20.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adtalem Glb Education (ATGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adtalem Glb Education.

Q

When is Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) reporting earnings?

A

Adtalem Glb Education’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Adtalem Glb Education (ATGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adtalem Glb Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Adtalem Glb Education (ATGE) operate in?

A

Adtalem Glb Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.