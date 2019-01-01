QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Eastman Kodak Co is a United States-based company. The company operates via several business segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Kodak Software, Brand, Film and Imaging, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology and Eastman Business Park. The print systems segment which derives majority revenue offers digital and traditional products and services to various businesses, such as commercial print and book publishing, and this segment contributes over half of total revenue. The company has a global business presence, with overseas markets accounting for a majority of revenue.

Eastman Kodak Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Eastman Kodak (KODK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastman Kodak's (KODK) competitors?

A

Other companies in Eastman Kodak’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

Q

What is the target price for Eastman Kodak (KODK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastman Kodak

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastman Kodak (KODK)?

A

The stock price for Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is $4.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eastman Kodak (KODK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastman Kodak.

Q

When is Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) reporting earnings?

A

Eastman Kodak’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Eastman Kodak (KODK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastman Kodak.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastman Kodak (KODK) operate in?

A

Eastman Kodak is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.