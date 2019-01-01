Eastman Kodak Co is a United States-based company. The company operates via several business segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Kodak Software, Brand, Film and Imaging, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology and Eastman Business Park. The print systems segment which derives majority revenue offers digital and traditional products and services to various businesses, such as commercial print and book publishing, and this segment contributes over half of total revenue. The company has a global business presence, with overseas markets accounting for a majority of revenue.