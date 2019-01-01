QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/397.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.98 - 23.94
Mkt Cap
301.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
41.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 3:35PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:00PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Axogen Inc is engaged in the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. The company provides clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Its products include Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Cap and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane. It also offers Axotouch Two-Point Discriminator used to measure the innervation density of any surface area of the skin. Its products are available in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.080 0.0500
REV31.790M31.537M-253.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axogen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axogen (AXGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axogen's (AXGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axogen (AXGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) was reported by JMP Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AXGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.48% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axogen (AXGN)?

A

The stock price for Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) is $7.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axogen (AXGN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 12, 2010 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2010.

Q

When is Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) reporting earnings?

A

Axogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Axogen (AXGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Axogen (AXGN) operate in?

A

Axogen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.