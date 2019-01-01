Axogen Inc is engaged in the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. The company provides clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Its products include Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Cap and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane. It also offers Axotouch Two-Point Discriminator used to measure the innervation density of any surface area of the skin. Its products are available in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.