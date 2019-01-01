|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.130
|-0.080
|0.0500
|REV
|31.790M
|31.537M
|-253.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Axogen’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN).
The latest price target for Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) was reported by JMP Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AXGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.48% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) is $7.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 12, 2010 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2010.
Axogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Axogen.
Axogen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.