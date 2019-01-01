|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.100
|0.0200
|REV
|28.950M
|33.681M
|4.731M
You can purchase shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lantronix’s space includes: Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI), PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI).
The latest price target for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting LTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.16% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) is $6.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lantronix.
Lantronix’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lantronix.
Lantronix is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.