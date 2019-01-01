QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets. It organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: IoT, which is the key revenue driver for the company, information technology management, and others. The company serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, industrial, security, energy, transportation, and government networking. Its primary geographic markets are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Japan. The Americas contribute to the vast majority of total revenue.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.100 0.0200
REV28.950M33.681M4.731M

Lantronix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lantronix (LTRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lantronix's (LTRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lantronix (LTRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting LTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.16% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lantronix (LTRX)?

A

The stock price for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) is $6.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lantronix (LTRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lantronix.

Q

When is Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) reporting earnings?

A

Lantronix’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Lantronix (LTRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lantronix.

Q

What sector and industry does Lantronix (LTRX) operate in?

A

Lantronix is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.