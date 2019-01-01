QQQ
Range
60.42 - 64.36
Vol / Avg.
583.4K/492.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.05 - 80
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
60.74
P/E
46.7
EPS
0.4
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company has launched EXPAREL which utilizes DepoFoam, a product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9000.970 0.0700
REV155.740M159.194M3.454M

Pacira BioSciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacira BioSciences's (PCRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting PCRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.00% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)?

A

The stock price for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) is $64 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacira BioSciences.

Q

When is Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) reporting earnings?

A

Pacira BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacira BioSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) operate in?

A

Pacira BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.