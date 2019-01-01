|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|0.970
|0.0700
|REV
|155.740M
|159.194M
|3.454M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pacira BioSciences’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting PCRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.00% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) is $64 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pacira BioSciences.
Pacira BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pacira BioSciences.
Pacira BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.