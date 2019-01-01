|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE: DV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DoubleVerify Hldgs’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL).
The latest price target for DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE: DV) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting DV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.61% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE: DV) is $24.5 last updated Today at 7:48:25 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2016 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2016.
DoubleVerify Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DoubleVerify Hldgs.
DoubleVerify Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.