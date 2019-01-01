QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.16 - 26.36
Vol / Avg.
535K/988.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.94 - 48.42
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.96
P/E
467.26
EPS
0.05
Shares
158.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 9:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 10:48AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DoubleVerify Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DoubleVerify Hldgs (DV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE: DV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DoubleVerify Hldgs's (DV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DoubleVerify Hldgs (DV) stock?

A

The latest price target for DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE: DV) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting DV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.61% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DoubleVerify Hldgs (DV)?

A

The stock price for DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE: DV) is $24.5 last updated Today at 7:48:25 PM.

Q

Does DoubleVerify Hldgs (DV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2016 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2016.

Q

When is DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) reporting earnings?

A

DoubleVerify Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is DoubleVerify Hldgs (DV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DoubleVerify Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does DoubleVerify Hldgs (DV) operate in?

A

DoubleVerify Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.