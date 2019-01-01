QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its approved product, Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, is an ultra-rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The product consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler.

MannKind Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MannKind (MNKD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are MannKind's (MNKD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MannKind (MNKD) stock?

A

The latest price target for MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) was reported by RBC Capital on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting MNKD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MannKind (MNKD)?

A

The stock price for MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) is $2.885 last updated Today at 4:45:57 PM.

Q

Does MannKind (MNKD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MannKind.

Q

When is MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) reporting earnings?

A

MannKind’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is MannKind (MNKD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MannKind.

Q

What sector and industry does MannKind (MNKD) operate in?

A

MannKind is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.