|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.110
|1.230
|0.1200
|REV
|215.200M
|225.644M
|10.444M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Onto Innovation’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting ONTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.06% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) is $86.77 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Onto Innovation.
Onto Innovation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Onto Innovation.
Onto Innovation is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.