QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
77.37 - 87.06
Vol / Avg.
314.3K/357.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
52.17 - 106.09
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
78.28
P/E
28.76
EPS
0.95
Shares
49.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 10:28AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Onto Innovation designs, develops, and manufactures process control tools and software and lithography systems. Its products are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other solid-state devices. The company has three reportable segments: systems and software; parts; and services. The segment of systems and software is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue and sales volume. The company mainly operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe, with China and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1101.230 0.1200
REV215.200M225.644M10.444M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Onto Innovation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onto Innovation (ONTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Onto Innovation's (ONTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Onto Innovation (ONTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting ONTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.06% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Onto Innovation (ONTO)?

A

The stock price for Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) is $86.77 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Onto Innovation (ONTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onto Innovation.

Q

When is Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) reporting earnings?

A

Onto Innovation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Onto Innovation (ONTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onto Innovation.

Q

What sector and industry does Onto Innovation (ONTO) operate in?

A

Onto Innovation is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.