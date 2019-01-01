Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ:BAER), Quotes and News Summary

|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range3.600 - 4.230
|52 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900
|Open / Close3.790 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
|Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462K
|Mkt Cap418.419M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.390
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.335
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
|REV
You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr
The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.
Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.