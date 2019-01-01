ñol


Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:BAER)
$3.87
0.18[4.88%]
Last update: 12:21PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range3.600 - 4.23052 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900Open / Close3.790 / -Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462KMkt Cap418.419MP/E-50d Avg. Price7.390
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.335

Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ:BAER), Quotes and News Summary

Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ: BAER) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.600 - 4.23052 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900Open / Close3.790 / -Float / Outstanding- / 108.119M
Vol / Avg.107.403K / 208.462KMkt Cap418.419MP/E-50d Avg. Price7.390
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.335
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc operates as an aerial firefighting company. It provides aerial wildfire surveillance, relief and suppression, and aerial firefighting services using next-generation technology and environmentally friendly and sustainable firefighting methods. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation.
Earnings

Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-05-15
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-28
REV
How do I buy Bridger Aerospace Gr (BAER) stock?

You can purchase shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) through any online brokerage.

Who are Bridger Aerospace Gr's (BAER) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Bridger Aerospace Gr.

What is the target price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (BAER) stock?

There is no analysis for Bridger Aerospace Gr

Current Stock Price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (BAER)?

The stock price for Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ: BAER) is $3.87 last updated Today at February 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM UTC.

Does Bridger Aerospace Gr (BAER) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Bridger Aerospace Gr.

When is Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER) reporting earnings?

Bridger Aerospace Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 15, 2023.

Is Bridger Aerospace Gr (BAER) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Bridger Aerospace Gr.

What sector and industry does Bridger Aerospace Gr (BAER) operate in?

Bridger Aerospace Gr is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

