QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.11 - 6.09
Vol / Avg.
28.1K/16.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.5 - 7.99
Mkt Cap
74M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.51
P/E
18.46
EPS
0.11
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 7:34AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc is a provider of both nuclear services and the management of nuclear and mixed waste. The company operates through three segments: Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, Mixed, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services. Service segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers, technical services and nuclear services The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ: PESI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's (PESI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ: PESI) was reported by on September 12, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PESI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI)?

A

The stock price for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ: PESI) is $5.6 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs.

Q

When is Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) reporting earnings?

A

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI) operate in?

A

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.