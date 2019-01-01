|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in argenx’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 274.00 expecting ARGX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.32% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is $277.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for argenx.
argenx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for argenx.
argenx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.