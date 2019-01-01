QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
274.25 - 281
Vol / Avg.
126K/235.9K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
248.21 - 367.35
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
Open
275.05
P/E
-
EPS
2.06
Shares
51.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

argenx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy argenx (ARGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are argenx's (ARGX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for argenx (ARGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 274.00 expecting ARGX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.32% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for argenx (ARGX)?

A

The stock price for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is $277.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does argenx (ARGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for argenx.

Q

When is argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) reporting earnings?

A

argenx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is argenx (ARGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for argenx.

Q

What sector and industry does argenx (ARGX) operate in?

A

argenx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.