Range
56.35 - 57.94
Vol / Avg.
443K/445.7K
Div / Yield
0.88/1.54%
52 Wk
39.05 - 59.84
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
25.15
Open
56.69
P/E
16.73
EPS
0.22
Shares
69.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Assured Guaranty Ltd offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. In exchange for the insurance premiums the company collects, it is required to pay debtholders the amount of the shortfall in the event of default on a product it has insured. The company markets its insurance to issuers, underwriters, and investors in public finance and structured finance securities. Assured's products guarantee a number of different types of public finance obligations, issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom, but also in other regions such as Australia and Western Europe.

Assured Guaranty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assured Guaranty (AGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assured Guaranty's (AGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Assured Guaranty (AGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) was reported by MKM Partners on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Assured Guaranty (AGO)?

A

The stock price for Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) is $56.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assured Guaranty (AGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.

Q

When is Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) reporting earnings?

A

Assured Guaranty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Assured Guaranty (AGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assured Guaranty.

Q

What sector and industry does Assured Guaranty (AGO) operate in?

A

Assured Guaranty is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.