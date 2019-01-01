|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Assured Guaranty’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) was reported by MKM Partners on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) is $56.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.
Assured Guaranty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Assured Guaranty.
Assured Guaranty is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.