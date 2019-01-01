|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|43.980M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of P10 (NYSE: PX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in P10’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM), BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) and Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC).
The latest price target for P10 (NYSE: PX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting PX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for P10 (NYSE: PX) is $12.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 3, 2018.
P10’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for P10.
P10 is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.