Varex Imaging Corp designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. It operates in two segments Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment, which is the key revenue driver, designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, ionization chambers, and buckys among others. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors and high voltage connectors among others. It has manufacturing, research, and development operation in the United States, Europe, Philippines and China, and sales and service operations throughout the world.