|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.250
|-0.0300
|REV
|208.270M
|198.800M
|-9.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Varex Imaging’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO).
The latest price target for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting VREX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.98% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) is $23.84 last updated Today at 3:46:07 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Varex Imaging.
Varex Imaging’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Varex Imaging.
Varex Imaging is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.