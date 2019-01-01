QQQ
Range
23.35 - 23.84
Vol / Avg.
33.5K/421.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.18 - 32.65
Mkt Cap
944.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.48
P/E
37.95
EPS
0.04
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Varex Imaging Corp designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. It operates in two segments Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment, which is the key revenue driver, designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, ionization chambers, and buckys among others. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors and high voltage connectors among others. It has manufacturing, research, and development operation in the United States, Europe, Philippines and China, and sales and service operations throughout the world.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.250 -0.0300
REV208.270M198.800M-9.470M

Varex Imaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Varex Imaging (VREX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Varex Imaging's (VREX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Varex Imaging (VREX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting VREX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.98% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Varex Imaging (VREX)?

A

The stock price for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) is $23.84 last updated Today at 3:46:07 PM.

Q

Does Varex Imaging (VREX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Varex Imaging.

Q

When is Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reporting earnings?

A

Varex Imaging’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Varex Imaging (VREX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Varex Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Varex Imaging (VREX) operate in?

A

Varex Imaging is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.