Enerflex Stock (NYSE:EFXT), Quotes and News Summary

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company's focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada. Each regional business segment has three main product lines: Engineered Systems, Service, and Energy Infrastructure. The USA segment earns the majority of the revenue.