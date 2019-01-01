Enerflex Stock (NYSE:EFXT), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Enerflex
(NYSE:EFXT)
Enerflex Stock (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Stock (NYSE: EFXT) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company's focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada. Each regional business segment has three main product lines: Engineered Systems, Service, and Energy Infrastructure. The USA segment earns the majority of the revenue.
Enerflex Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Enerflex (EFXT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Enerflex (NYSE: EFXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Enerflex's (EFXT) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Enerflex.

Q
What is the target price for Enerflex (EFXT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Enerflex

Q
Current Stock Price for Enerflex (EFXT)?
A

The stock price for Enerflex (NYSE: EFXT) is $4.91 last updated October 13, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Enerflex (EFXT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerflex.

Q
When is Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) reporting earnings?
A

Enerflex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Enerflex (EFXT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Enerflex.

Q
What sector and industry does Enerflex (EFXT) operate in?
A

Enerflex is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.