Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Townsquare Media Inc is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. It has three segments. Advertising segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions; Townsquare Interactive segment includes its digital marketing solutions business; and Live Events segment includes concerts, expositions, and other experiential events.

Townsquare Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Townsquare Media (TSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Townsquare Media's (TSQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Townsquare Media (TSQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) was reported by Barrington Research on January 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting TSQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Townsquare Media (TSQ)?

A

The stock price for Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) is $11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Townsquare Media (TSQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2020.

Q

When is Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) reporting earnings?

A

Townsquare Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Townsquare Media (TSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Townsquare Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Townsquare Media (TSQ) operate in?

A

Townsquare Media is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.