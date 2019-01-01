|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Townsquare Media’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) was reported by Barrington Research on January 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting TSQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) is $11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2020.
Townsquare Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.