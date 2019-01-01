Townsquare Media Inc is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. It has three segments. Advertising segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions; Townsquare Interactive segment includes its digital marketing solutions business; and Live Events segment includes concerts, expositions, and other experiential events.