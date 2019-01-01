QQQ
Range
22.27 - 23.46
Vol / Avg.
591.6K/858.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.75 - 65.92
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
97.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV58.100M59.236M1.136M

JFrog Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy JFrog (FROG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JFrog's (FROG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JFrog (FROG) stock?

A

The latest price target for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.13% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JFrog (FROG)?

A

The stock price for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is $22.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JFrog (FROG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JFrog.

Q

When is JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) reporting earnings?

A

JFrog’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is JFrog (FROG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JFrog.

Q

What sector and industry does JFrog (FROG) operate in?

A

JFrog is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.