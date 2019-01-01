|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|REV
|58.100M
|59.236M
|1.136M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JFrog’s space includes: Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN).
The latest price target for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.13% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is $22.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JFrog.
JFrog’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JFrog.
JFrog is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.