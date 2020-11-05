Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:BRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $52.59 million.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.49 million.

• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $125.72 million.

• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $48.04 billion.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $315.79 million.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $350.61 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $38.02 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.90 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.66 per share on revenue of $120.75 million.

• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $38.76 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $23.11 million.

• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.67 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.60 million.

• BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.35 million.

• BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.05 million.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $30.77 million.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $38.18 billion.

• Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $381.14 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $207.72 million.

• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $186.85 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $42.64 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $196.45 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $93.13 million.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $916.22 million.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $103.25 million.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $443.55 million.

• The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.18 million.

• Envela Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $641.60 million.

• Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $245.22 million.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $116.42 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.03 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.54 million.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $324.57 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $644.00 million.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $173.95 million.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $571.55 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.57 million.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.05 million.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $48.45 million.

• Hudson (NYSE:HUD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $165.79 million.

• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $730.51 million.

• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $253.54 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.66 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $376.70 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $90.44 million.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $81.82 million.

• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $659.96 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $601.16 million.

• Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.20 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $473.19 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $357.95 million.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $37.70 million.

• NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $357.21 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $15.58 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $97.32 million.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $86.58 million.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $753.83 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $227.49 million.

• Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ:PESI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $497.13 million.

• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $468.52 million.

• Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $78.38 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.09 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $86.45 million.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.93 million.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $193.30 million.

• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.20 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $96.69 million.

• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $328.24 million.

• State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $360.23 million.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $205.34 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $277.36 million.

• SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $95.19 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $184.83 million.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $470.24 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $103.52 million.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $246.11 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.06 million.

• VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $279.21 million.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $506.39 million.

• VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $533.94 million.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $260.23 million.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $35.51 billion.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $231.55 million.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $797.20 million.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $56.40 million.

• Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $36.95 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $23.17 billion.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.33 billion.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $142.70 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.56 million.

• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $960.00 thousand.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $399.31 million.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.

• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $211.83 million.

• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $277.01 million.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $516.59 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $431.83 million.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $623.31 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $666.70 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $218.20 million.

• Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $187.44 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $238.51 million.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $411.79 million.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.28 million.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $778.00 million.

• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $642.86 million.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $280.00 thousand.

• Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $403.93 million.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $69.65 million.

• Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $505.38 million.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $210.58 million.

• Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $308.26 million.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $346.84 million.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $828.87 million.

• 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.75 million.

• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $280.40 million.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $34.43 million.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $676.47 million.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $159.95 million.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $227.30 million.

• PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $671.99 million.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.86 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $99.16 million.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $241.13 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $457.61 million.

• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $269.56 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $39.52 million.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.63 million.

• Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• Cigna (NYSE:CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $39.18 billion.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.82 million.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $487.71 million.

• Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:GDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.63 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $997.16 million.

• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $51.07 million.

• Norbord (NYSE:OSB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $462.95 million.

• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $294.77 million.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $451.81 million.

• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.

• PLDT (NYSE:PHI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $400.78 million.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $52.69 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.34 per share on revenue of $957.77 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $176.32 million.

• Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $143.35 million.

• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.12 million.

• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $36.06 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $520.48 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $312.34 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $417.45 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $183.37 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $22.31 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $101.43 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $75.32 million.

• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $620.35 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $79.88 million.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $83.61 million.

• Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $813.56 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.92 million.

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.09 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $747.38 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $70.75 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.76 million.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.90 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $129.51 million.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $70.87 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $90.48 million.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.

• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.73 million.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.03 million.

• Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.47 million.

• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $483.64 million.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $169.33 million.

• Forestar (NYSE:FOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $202.10 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $136.25 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $234.50 million.

• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $151.02 million.

• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $146.05 million.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $53.05 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $92.59 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $254.25 million.

• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $124.47 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $79.68 million.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $113.21 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $324.81 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $446.98 million.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $18.32 billion.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $853.66 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $572.18 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $572.22 million.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $65.84 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $77.69 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $263.77 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.34 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $106.84 million.

• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $149.83 million.

• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $109.96 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $45.47 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.83 million.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.96 million.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $20.95 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $19.71 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.51 million.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $193.50 million.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.

• Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $55.94 million.

• Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $98.81 million.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $299.24 million.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $392.11 million.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $150.03 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $9.98 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $143.63 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $39.28 million.

• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $258.92 million.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.37 million.

• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.20 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $62.09 million.

• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.73 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $970.05 million.

• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $62.98 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.45 million.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $460.35 million.

• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $36.31 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $14.35 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.82 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $454.64 million.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.24 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.76 per share on revenue of $336.10 million.

• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $135.91 million.

• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $200.39 million.

• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.97 million.

• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.91 million.

• Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $122.88 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.02 million.

• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $614.02 million.

• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $70.83 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $996.25 million.

• Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $400.48 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $77.43 million.

• CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.88 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CorMedix Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $188.27 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $16.34 million.

• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $42.53 million.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $164.88 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.78 million.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $115.38 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $114.72 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $54.05 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $971.34 million.

• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $26.09 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $437.93 million.

• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $237.85 million.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.36 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $547.80 million.

• Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $245.08 million.

• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $110.64 million.

• Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EPM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.54 million.

• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.52 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $215.49 million.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $99.92 million.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.92 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $104.50 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.46 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.96 million.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $982.53 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $886.30 million.

• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $581.36 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $203.17 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $43.98 million.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $180.75 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $320.67 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $30.88 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.76 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.30 million.

• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $167.95 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $210.75 million.

• Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $762.05 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $367.10 million.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $284.70 million.

• Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:IMH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.45 million.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $335.91 million.

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.52 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $62.33 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $95.96 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $228.07 million.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.

• Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $331.23 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $775.39 million.

• Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $105.02 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $197.67 million.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.97 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.19 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.21 per share on revenue of $198.91 million.

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $51.59 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $619.70 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.28 million.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.87 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $133.50 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.84 million.

• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $122.82 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $153.55 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.18 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $103.17 million.

• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $163.42 million.

• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $351.36 million.

• NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.16 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $26.33 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $98.28 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $302.38 million.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $87.24 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $103.75 million.

• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $60.10 million.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $299.94 million.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $758.35 million.

• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $23.79 million.

• Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $134.05 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $167.95 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $109.20 million.

• Proassurance (NYSE:PRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $229.25 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

• Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $95.45 million.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.06 million.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $747.95 million.

• Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $14.91 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $299.70 million.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $226.95 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $258.14 million.

• Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $552.02 million.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.89 million.

• RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $47.85 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $366.34 million.

• RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $291.84 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $206.85 million.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $48.14 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $210.61 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.88 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $51.45 million.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $86.07 million.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $124.73 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.07 million.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Square (NYSE:SQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $137.43 million.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.04 million.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $117.10 million.

• Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $163.53 million.

• Silvercorp Metals Inc. Common Shares (AMEX:SVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.

• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.98 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $712.65 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $18.58 million.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $408.14 million.

• Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $41.30 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $22.97 million.

• TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $770.00 thousand.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $180.20 million.

• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $247.14 million.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $252.93 million.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $155.12 million.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $25.98 million.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.90 per share on revenue of $197.17 million.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $69.82 million.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $998.67 million.

• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.75 million.

• Valhi (NYSE:VHI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $277.25 million.

• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30.18 million.

• ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.54 million.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $47.74 million.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $192.97 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $281.62 million.

• Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $105.19 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $411.06 million.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $26.27 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.

• ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.

• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $199.95 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.