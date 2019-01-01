QQQ
Strategic Education is an education-services holding company that offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the United States and Australia/New Zealand. The group operates through Strayer University, Capella University, and an Australia/New Zealand segment. Both Capella University and Strayer University operate as for-profit institutions. Within the Strayer University segment are DevMountain, a software development school, and Hackbright Academy, a software engineering school for women. In late 2020, the firm acquired Torrens University for its Australia/New Zealand portfolio. The company intends to continue expanding throughout Southeast Asia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.950

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV270.590M

Strategic Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Education (STRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strategic Education's (STRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Education (STRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) was reported by BMO Capital on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting STRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Education (STRA)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) is $50.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Education (STRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 6, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Strategic Education (STRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Education (STRA) operate in?

A

Strategic Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.