Strategic Education is an education-services holding company that offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the United States and Australia/New Zealand. The group operates through Strayer University, Capella University, and an Australia/New Zealand segment. Both Capella University and Strayer University operate as for-profit institutions. Within the Strayer University segment are DevMountain, a software development school, and Hackbright Academy, a software engineering school for women. In late 2020, the firm acquired Torrens University for its Australia/New Zealand portfolio. The company intends to continue expanding throughout Southeast Asia.