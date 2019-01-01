|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.950
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|270.590M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Strategic Education’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) was reported by BMO Capital on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting STRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) is $50.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 6, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.
Strategic Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Strategic Education.
Strategic Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.