RiceBran Technologies is a food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient company focused on the procurement, bio-refining, and marketing of numerous products derived from rice bran. The company has proprietary and patented intellectual property that allows to convert rice bran, into a number of highly nutritious food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient products. Its global target markets are food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers.