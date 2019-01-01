|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RiceBran Tech’s space includes: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME), Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH), The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB).
The latest price target for RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) was reported by Lake Street on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RIBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) is $0.3231 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for RiceBran Tech.
RiceBran Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RiceBran Tech.
RiceBran Tech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.