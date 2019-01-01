|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.710
|0.2200
|REV
|1.980B
|2.042B
|62.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ODP’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) was reported by JP Morgan on January 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ODP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) is $44.57 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.
ODP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ODP.
ODP is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.