The ODP Corp is a provider of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates under three reportable segments: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing, and running their business.