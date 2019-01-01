QQQ
Range
41.79 - 45.25
Vol / Avg.
439.4K/396.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.02 - 51.4
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
41.79
P/E
-
EPS
1.92
Shares
51M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
The ODP Corp is a provider of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates under three reportable segments: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing, and running their business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.710 0.2200
REV1.980B2.042B62.000M

ODP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ODP (ODP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODP's (ODP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ODP (ODP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) was reported by JP Morgan on January 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ODP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODP (ODP)?

A

The stock price for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) is $44.57 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does ODP (ODP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Q

When is ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) reporting earnings?

A

ODP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is ODP (ODP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODP.

Q

What sector and industry does ODP (ODP) operate in?

A

ODP is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.