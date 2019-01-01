QQQ
Range
64.39 - 68.27
Vol / Avg.
346.7K/460.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.36 - 77.6
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
66.13
P/E
23.45
EPS
1.07
Shares
33.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provide aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8401.050 0.2100
REV190.040M205.684M15.644M

Analyst Ratings

Axcelis Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axcelis Technologies's (ACLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) was reported by Needham on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting ACLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.19% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)?

A

The stock price for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) is $65.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axcelis Technologies.

Q

When is Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) reporting earnings?

A

Axcelis Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axcelis Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) operate in?

A

Axcelis Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.