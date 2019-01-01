QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/9.5M
Div / Yield
52 Wk
7.65 - 11.99
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
20.87
EPS
-0.14
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Based in Israel, Teva is one of the world's largest generic drug manufacturers, with over 3,500 products marketed in over 60 countries. While a majority of its revenue is attributed to prescription generic drugs, Teva develops and markets its own branded specialty and biopharmaceutical products, primarily in the U.S. and in Europe. The company's branded portfolio generates one fifth of total revenue and consists of patented therapies targeting central nervous system conditions (Austedo, Ajovy, Copaxone), oncology (Bendeka/Treanda), and respiratory conditions (ProAir, Qvar). While global competition has facilitated the commodification of small-molecule generic drugs, Teva's portfolio rationalization has resulted in less overall price erosion versus peers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.770 0.0400
REV4.290B4.100B-190.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's (TEVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting TEVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA)?

A

The stock price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) is $7.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2017.

Q

When is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) reporting earnings?

A

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) operate in?

A

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.