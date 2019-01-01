Based in Israel, Teva is one of the world's largest generic drug manufacturers, with over 3,500 products marketed in over 60 countries. While a majority of its revenue is attributed to prescription generic drugs, Teva develops and markets its own branded specialty and biopharmaceutical products, primarily in the U.S. and in Europe. The company's branded portfolio generates one fifth of total revenue and consists of patented therapies targeting central nervous system conditions (Austedo, Ajovy, Copaxone), oncology (Bendeka/Treanda), and respiratory conditions (ProAir, Qvar). While global competition has facilitated the commodification of small-molecule generic drugs, Teva's portfolio rationalization has resulted in less overall price erosion versus peers.