|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.770
|0.0400
|REV
|4.290B
|4.100B
|-190.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Teva Pharmaceutical Indus’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting TEVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) is $7.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2017.
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.