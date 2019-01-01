|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.580
|-0.1500
|REV
|286.830M
|318.490M
|31.660M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in J&J Snack Foods’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) was reported by Benchmark on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 171.00 expecting JJSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is $160.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.
J&J Snack Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for J&J Snack Foods.
J&J Snack Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.