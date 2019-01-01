QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88K
Div / Yield
2.53/1.58%
52 Wk
134.68 - 181.71
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
72.76
Open
-
P/E
47.08
EPS
0.58
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 4:00PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. The company's products include frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cakes, and cookies that are distributed to various consumers, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theaters, and theme parks. The company operates in three business segments: food service, which sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at the point-of-sale; retail supermarkets, which sells frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets; and frozen beverages, which sells frozen beverages under brands Icee, Slush puppie, and Parrot ice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.580 -0.1500
REV286.830M318.490M31.660M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

J&J Snack Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are J&J Snack Foods's (JJSF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) was reported by Benchmark on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 171.00 expecting JJSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)?

A

The stock price for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is $160.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) pay a dividend?

A

The next J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reporting earnings?

A

J&J Snack Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for J&J Snack Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) operate in?

A

J&J Snack Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.