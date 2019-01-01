QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.2 - 19.97
Vol / Avg.
4.5M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.5 - 25.77
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.77
P/E
27.22
EPS
0.3
Shares
319.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 9, 2022, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:04AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.350 0.2900
REV352.780M451.140M98.360M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exelixis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exelixis (EXEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exelixis's (EXEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exelixis (EXEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting EXEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.27% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exelixis (EXEL)?

A

The stock price for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) is $19.42 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Exelixis (EXEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exelixis.

Q

When is Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) reporting earnings?

A

Exelixis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Exelixis (EXEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exelixis.

Q

What sector and industry does Exelixis (EXEL) operate in?

A

Exelixis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.