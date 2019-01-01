Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.