|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|0.350
|0.2900
|REV
|352.780M
|451.140M
|98.360M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exelixis’s space includes: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX).
The latest price target for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting EXEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.27% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) is $19.42 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Exelixis.
Exelixis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exelixis.
Exelixis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.