ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. Its targeted patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipate providing contract filling, labeling and packing services.