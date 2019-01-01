QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.54 - 1.6
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 2.72
Mkt Cap
301.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.57
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
195.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. Its targeted patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipate providing contract filling, labeling and packing services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ADMA Biologics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADMA Biologics (ADMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ADMA Biologics's (ADMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ADMA Biologics (ADMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ADMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ADMA Biologics (ADMA)?

A

The stock price for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) is $1.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADMA Biologics (ADMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ADMA Biologics.

Q

When is ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) reporting earnings?

A

ADMA Biologics's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is ADMA Biologics (ADMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADMA Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does ADMA Biologics (ADMA) operate in?

A

ADMA Biologics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.