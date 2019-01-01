QQQ
Range
3.62 - 4.3
Vol / Avg.
709.7K/235.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 4.89
Mkt Cap
162.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.21
P/E
8.2
EPS
0.36
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Hudson Technologies Inc is an American industrial products manufacturer. It develops products which are mainly used in commercial air conditioning, processing, and refrigeration systems. The company products include refrigerant and industrial gases, refrigerant management services and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination. These are performed at a customer's site using its Zugibeast system, which is a fast and portable system and allows the R-Side services team to accelerate critical services while saving customers time, money and aggravation. The company also owns a web-based real-time monitoring service which is used in the facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Hudson Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hudson Technologies (HDSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hudson Technologies's (HDSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hudson Technologies (HDSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting HDSN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.70% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hudson Technologies (HDSN)?

A

The stock price for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) is $3.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hudson Technologies (HDSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudson Technologies.

Q

When is Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) reporting earnings?

A

Hudson Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hudson Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Hudson Technologies (HDSN) operate in?

A

Hudson Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.