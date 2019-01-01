QQQ
BRT Apartments Corp is a real estate investment trust company. The company is primarily focused on the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. BRT is also engaged in two other principal business activities: real estate lending; and the ownership, operation, and development of commercial, mixed-use and other real estate assets. The trust operates in two reportable segments: Multi-family real estate; and Other real estate assets. The Multi-family real estate segment includes the ownership, operation, and development of the trust's multi-family properties and the Other real estate segment includes all activities related to the ownership, operation and disposition of the Trust's other real estate assets.

BRT Apartments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BRT Apartments (BRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BRT Apartments's (BRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BRT Apartments.

Q

What is the target price for BRT Apartments (BRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) was reported by Colliers Securities on September 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting BRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BRT Apartments (BRT)?

A

The stock price for BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) is $23.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BRT Apartments (BRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) reporting earnings?

A

BRT Apartments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BRT Apartments (BRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BRT Apartments.

Q

What sector and industry does BRT Apartments (BRT) operate in?

A

BRT Apartments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.