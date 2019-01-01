BRT Apartments Corp is a real estate investment trust company. The company is primarily focused on the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. BRT is also engaged in two other principal business activities: real estate lending; and the ownership, operation, and development of commercial, mixed-use and other real estate assets. The trust operates in two reportable segments: Multi-family real estate; and Other real estate assets. The Multi-family real estate segment includes the ownership, operation, and development of the trust's multi-family properties and the Other real estate segment includes all activities related to the ownership, operation and disposition of the Trust's other real estate assets.