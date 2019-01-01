LSB Industries Inc is engaged in manufacturing and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. Its products include ammonia, fertilizer grade AN (HDAN) and UAN for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, sulfuric acids, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications and solutions. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.