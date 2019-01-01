QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/297.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.65 - 13.4
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-6.39
Shares
90M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 12:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 2:04PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
LSB Industries Inc is engaged in manufacturing and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. Its products include ammonia, fertilizer grade AN (HDAN) and UAN for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, sulfuric acids, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications and solutions. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.720 0.4400
REV200.230M190.228M-10.002M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LSB Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LSB Industries (LXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LSB Industries's (LXU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LSB Industries (LXU) stock?

A

The latest price target for LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) was reported by Avondale Partners on March 9, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting LXU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LSB Industries (LXU)?

A

The stock price for LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) is $12.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LSB Industries (LXU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LSB Industries.

Q

When is LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reporting earnings?

A

LSB Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is LSB Industries (LXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LSB Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does LSB Industries (LXU) operate in?

A

LSB Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.