Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It is engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company's cell therapy pipeline is comprised of NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs, including off-the-shelf engineered product candidates derived from clonal master iPSC lines, and immuno-regulatory programs, including product candidates to prevent life-threatening complications in patients.