Range
31.75 - 34.69
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.2 - 108.03
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
95.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It is engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company's cell therapy pipeline is comprised of NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs, including off-the-shelf engineered product candidates derived from clonal master iPSC lines, and immuno-regulatory programs, including product candidates to prevent life-threatening complications in patients.

Fate Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fate Therapeutics (FATE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fate Therapeutics's (FATE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fate Therapeutics (FATE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting FATE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.78% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)?

A

The stock price for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is $31.83 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Fate Therapeutics (FATE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fate Therapeutics.

Q

When is Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) reporting earnings?

A

Fate Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fate Therapeutics (FATE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fate Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Fate Therapeutics (FATE) operate in?

A

Fate Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.