|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.670
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|10.730M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fate Therapeutics’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE).
The latest price target for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting FATE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.78% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is $31.83 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fate Therapeutics.
Fate Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fate Therapeutics.
Fate Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.