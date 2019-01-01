QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/247.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 13.98
Mkt Cap
38.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:14AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imara (IMRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imara's (IMRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Imara (IMRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting IMRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.86% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Imara (IMRA)?

A

The stock price for Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) is $1.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imara (IMRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imara.

Q

When is Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) reporting earnings?

A

Imara’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Imara (IMRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imara.

Q

What sector and industry does Imara (IMRA) operate in?

A

Imara is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.