(LMNX), Quotes and News Summary

Luminex Corp develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products to testing laboratories. It primarily serves the life sciences industries by selling products used by laboratory professionals and clinical laboratories in performing diagnostics, drug research and discovery, and clinical tests on patients. Luminex's market segments mainly include Infectious disease, Personalized medicine, and Human genetics. It offers various solutions in diverse markets, including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, and food safety. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States. The products offered are xMAP Products, ARIES Products and VERIGENE Products, among others.