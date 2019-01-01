ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(LMNX)
15 minutes delayed

(LMNX), Quotes and News Summary

LMNX

There is no Press for this Ticker
Luminex Corp develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products to testing laboratories. It primarily serves the life sciences industries by selling products used by laboratory professionals and clinical laboratories in performing diagnostics, drug research and discovery, and clinical tests on patients. Luminex's market segments mainly include Infectious disease, Personalized medicine, and Human genetics. It offers various solutions in diverse markets, including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, and food safety. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States. The products offered are xMAP Products, ARIES Products and VERIGENE Products, among others.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-06-21
REV
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.190 0.0500
REV110.690M110.688M-2.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target