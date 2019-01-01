QQQ
Range
22.01 - 22.87
Vol / Avg.
467.6K/739.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.43 - 27.25
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.61
P/E
8.84
EPS
0.7
Shares
85.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.730 0.0300
REV117.770M125.072M7.302M

NMI Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NMI Holdings (NMIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NMI Holdings's (NMIH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NMI Holdings (NMIH) stock?

A

The latest price target for NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.50 expecting NMIH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.48% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NMI Holdings (NMIH)?

A

The stock price for NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) is $22.27 last updated Today at 7:18:27 PM.

Q

Does NMI Holdings (NMIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NMI Holdings.

Q

When is NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) reporting earnings?

A

NMI Holdings's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is NMI Holdings (NMIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NMI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does NMI Holdings (NMIH) operate in?

A

NMI Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.