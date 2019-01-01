|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|18.110
|23.720
|5.6100
|REV
|4.470B
|4.952B
|482.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 728.00 expecting REGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.39% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) is $609.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.