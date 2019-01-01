QQQ
Range
598.07 - 610.56
Vol / Avg.
533.5K/777.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
441 - 686.62
Mkt Cap
66.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
603.4
P/E
8.46
EPS
20.99
Shares
108.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS18.11023.720 5.6100
REV4.470B4.952B482.000M

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's (REGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 728.00 expecting REGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.39% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)?

A

The stock price for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) is $609.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) reporting earnings?

A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) operate in?

A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.