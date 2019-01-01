Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is a US-based clinical-stage gene therapy company. It develops gene therapy product candidates intended to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. The company has primarily generated revenue through license, research and collaboration arrangements with its strategic partners. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022 which is a single, in-office intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy designed to deliver long-term durability with treatment response, reduce the treatment burden of frequent anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) injections, and improve real-world vision outcomes for patients.