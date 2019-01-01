QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. The firm has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US. It is focused on maximizing the value of land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

California Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Resources (CRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Resources (NYSE: CRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California Resources's (CRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for California Resources (CRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for California Resources (NYSE: CRC) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.89% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for California Resources (CRC)?

A

The stock price for California Resources (NYSE: CRC) is $41.36 last updated Today at 4:14:33 PM.

Q

Does California Resources (CRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is California Resources (NYSE:CRC) reporting earnings?

A

California Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is California Resources (CRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does California Resources (CRC) operate in?

A

California Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.