You can purchase shares of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Incyte’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting INCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.63% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) is $67.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Incyte.
Incyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Incyte.
Incyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.