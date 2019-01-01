QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
61.91 - 88.26
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.92
EPS
2.55
Shares
221.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 9:21AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.100 -0.7600
REV813.400M862.853M49.453M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Incyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Incyte (INCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Incyte's (INCY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Incyte (INCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting INCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.63% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Incyte (INCY)?

A

The stock price for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) is $67.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Incyte (INCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Incyte.

Q

When is Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) reporting earnings?

A

Incyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Incyte (INCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Incyte.

Q

What sector and industry does Incyte (INCY) operate in?

A

Incyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.