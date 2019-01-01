Liberty Formula One Group controls the exclusive commercial and promotional rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship series, and the monetization of those rights is the primary business of the group. The firm is responsible for development and promotion of the Formula One race series in concert with its three partners: the FIA (the regulatory body), the teams that participate in the series, and the series' commercial partners, which include the race promoters, broadcasters, sponsors, and advertisers. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation, which purchased the firm in January 2017. Formula One stock is a tracking stock for the assets under Formula One Group with Liberty Media.