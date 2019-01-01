|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.260
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|400.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ICF International’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting ICFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.17% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) is $87.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
ICF International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ICF International.
ICF International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.