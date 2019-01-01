QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services primarily support clients that operate in four key markets that include Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security and Consumer and Financial. The Company's major clients are United States federal government departments and agencies.

ICF International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICF International (ICFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICF International's (ICFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ICF International (ICFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting ICFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.17% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ICF International (ICFI)?

A

The stock price for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) is $87.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICF International (ICFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) reporting earnings?

A

ICF International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is ICF International (ICFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICF International.

Q

What sector and industry does ICF International (ICFI) operate in?

A

ICF International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.