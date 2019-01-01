QQQ
Range
3.99 - 4.13
Vol / Avg.
83.9K/25.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.51 - 6.44
Mkt Cap
110M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.12
P/E
12.42
EPS
0.12
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Envela Corp and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela operates through two recommerce business segments represented by its two direct subsidiaries. DGSE, LLC focuses on the recommercialization of luxury hard assets, and ECHG, LLC focuses on the recommercialization of business IT equipment and consumer electronic devices.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Envela Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Envela (ELA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Envela (AMEX: ELA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Envela's (ELA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Envela.

Q

What is the target price for Envela (ELA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Envela (AMEX: ELA) was reported by Lake Street on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Envela (ELA)?

A

The stock price for Envela (AMEX: ELA) is $4.085 last updated Today at 8:59:46 PM.

Q

Does Envela (ELA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2015.

Q

When is Envela (AMEX:ELA) reporting earnings?

A

Envela’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Envela (ELA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Envela.

Q

What sector and industry does Envela (ELA) operate in?

A

Envela is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.