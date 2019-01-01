Envela Corp and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela operates through two recommerce business segments represented by its two direct subsidiaries. DGSE, LLC focuses on the recommercialization of luxury hard assets, and ECHG, LLC focuses on the recommercialization of business IT equipment and consumer electronic devices.