Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of Sarepta's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sarepta Therapeutics's (SRPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 71.00 expecting SRPT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.36% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)?

A

The stock price for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) is $75.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Q

When is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) reporting earnings?

A

Sarepta Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) operate in?

A

Sarepta Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.