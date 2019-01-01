QQQ
Range
82.64 - 87.12
Vol / Avg.
119.1K/242.6K
Div / Yield
0.4/0.46%
52 Wk
77.79 - 122.36
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
11.4
Open
85.4
P/E
24.6
EPS
1.05
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9401.360 0.4200
REV356.990M396.930M39.940M

Advanced Energy Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Energy Indus's (AEIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) was reported by Keybanc on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting AEIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.57% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) is $83.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Energy Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Energy Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) operate in?

A

Advanced Energy Indus is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.