|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.940
|1.360
|0.4200
|REV
|356.990M
|396.930M
|39.940M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Advanced Energy Indus’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
The latest price target for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) was reported by Keybanc on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting AEIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.57% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) is $83.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Advanced Energy Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Advanced Energy Indus.
Advanced Energy Indus is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.