EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company has developed 5 FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology. Its pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert and Verisome Technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the U.S., China, and the UK. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.