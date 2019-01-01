QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
28.37 - 28.62
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.84/2.96%
52 Wk
21.72 - 29.73
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
85.57
Open
28.48
P/E
29.29
EPS
0.19
Shares
211.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:07PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States. The product portfolio includes fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company distributes to supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. The operating segments are divided into direct store delivery, which provides fresh breads, tortillas, cakes, and rolls; and the warehouse segment, which distributes fresh snack cakes and frozen breads and rolls. The key brands are Nature's Own, Whitewheat, Cobblestone Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.200 -0.0100
REV991.100M983.490M-7.610M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flowers Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flowers Foods (FLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flowers Foods's (FLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flowers Foods (FLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FLO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.22% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flowers Foods (FLO)?

A

The stock price for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) is $28.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flowers Foods (FLO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Flowers Foods (FLO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) reporting earnings?

A

Flowers Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Flowers Foods (FLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flowers Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Flowers Foods (FLO) operate in?

A

Flowers Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.