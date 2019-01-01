|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.200
|-0.0100
|REV
|991.100M
|983.490M
|-7.610M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flowers Foods’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FLO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.22% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) is $28.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Flowers Foods (FLO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Flowers Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flowers Foods.
Flowers Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.