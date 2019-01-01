QQQ
Yatra Online Inc is an Indian consumer travel platform provider and online travel agent. The company is organized into the following business segments; Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Others. It mainly provides travel-related services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services. It also involves hosting advertisements on its internet web sites, the sale of rail and bus tickets, and facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. Some of its applications include Yatra Mini, Yatra Web Check-In, Yatra Corporate, and Travelguru HomeStay.

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.020 0.0000
REV10.680M10.635M-45.000K

Yatra Online Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yatra Online (YTRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yatra Online's (YTRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yatra Online (YTRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting YTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yatra Online (YTRA)?

A

The stock price for Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) is $1.69 last updated Today at 5:46:52 PM.

Q

Does Yatra Online (YTRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yatra Online.

Q

When is Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) reporting earnings?

A

Yatra Online’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Yatra Online (YTRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yatra Online.

Q

What sector and industry does Yatra Online (YTRA) operate in?

A

Yatra Online is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.