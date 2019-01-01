Yatra Online Inc is an Indian consumer travel platform provider and online travel agent. The company is organized into the following business segments; Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Others. It mainly provides travel-related services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services. It also involves hosting advertisements on its internet web sites, the sale of rail and bus tickets, and facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. Some of its applications include Yatra Mini, Yatra Web Check-In, Yatra Corporate, and Travelguru HomeStay.