|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.800
|1.830
|0.0300
|REV
|12.080B
|11.985B
|-95.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting BMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.73% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is $67.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Bristol-Myers Squibb is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.