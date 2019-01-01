QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/14.4M
Div / Yield
2.16/3.20%
52 Wk
53.22 - 69.75
Mkt Cap
147B
Payout Ratio
64.42
Open
-
P/E
21.62
EPS
1.08
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8001.830 0.0300
REV12.080B11.985B-95.000M

Bristol-Myers Squibb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting BMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.73% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)?

A

The stock price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is $67.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) reporting earnings?

A

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Q

What sector and industry does Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) operate in?

A

Bristol-Myers Squibb is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.