Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It has in-licensed to develop and commercialize Neutrolin, which is a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology. The Neutrolin product is designed to target unmet medical need.