Range
3.9 - 4.06
Vol / Avg.
49.4K/167.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.7 - 17.93
Mkt Cap
149.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
38.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It has in-licensed to develop and commercialize Neutrolin, which is a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology. The Neutrolin product is designed to target unmet medical need.

Cormedix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cormedix (CRMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cormedix's (CRMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cormedix (CRMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) was reported by Needham on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting CRMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 639.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cormedix (CRMD)?

A

The stock price for Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) is $3.92 last updated Today at 4:24:09 PM.

Q

Does Cormedix (CRMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cormedix.

Q

When is Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) reporting earnings?

A

Cormedix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cormedix (CRMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cormedix.

Q

What sector and industry does Cormedix (CRMD) operate in?

A

Cormedix is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.