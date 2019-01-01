QQQ
Range
29.47 - 30.55
Vol / Avg.
209.8K/446.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.65 - 36.42
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including the rare central nervous system, or CNS, conditions. The product candidates of the group include XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN496 for Epilepsy, XEN007 for Orphan neurological, and Nav1.7 oral inhibitors for Pain. Geographically the activities are carried out through Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV4.970M

Analyst Ratings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xenon Pharmaceuticals's (XENE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting XENE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)?

A

The stock price for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) is $29.7 last updated Today at 5:50:34 PM.

Q

Does Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) reporting earnings?

A

Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) operate in?

A

Xenon Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.