|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.370
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|4.970M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.
The latest price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting XENE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) is $29.7 last updated Today at 5:50:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.