Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including the rare central nervous system, or CNS, conditions. The product candidates of the group include XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN496 for Epilepsy, XEN007 for Orphan neurological, and Nav1.7 oral inhibitors for Pain. Geographically the activities are carried out through Canada.